Critical Contrast: Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) versus OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi HC Capital and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi HC Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67

OppFi has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.28%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Mitsubishi HC Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A $88.45 0.12 OppFi $452.86 million 0.48 $7.10 million ($0.14) -14.07

This table compares Mitsubishi HC Capital and OppFi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi HC Capital. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi HC Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi HC Capital and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A OppFi 1.33% 2.56% 0.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OppFi beats Mitsubishi HC Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle and Near East, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment, Energy & Infrastructure, Aviation, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company engages in the leasing, management, and development of real estate; rental and leasing; medical equipment; management of fund to support management specializing in the medical and long-term care fields; purchases and sell used goods; and auto leasing services. It offers investment in environment and energy-related companies; renewable energy and infrastructure business; operation and asset management of renewable energy business; and wind power generation. In addition, it offers aircraft leasing and aircraft engine leasing; ship finance; marine container and railway freight car leasing; real estate securitization finance; investment in mobility-related companies; and asset management services. Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

