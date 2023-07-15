CVS Health Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.21 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $9.21 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

CVS stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

