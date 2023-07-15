CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CyberAgent Trading Up 5.9 %

CYGIY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3. CyberAgent has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

