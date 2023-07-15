CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

CyberAgent Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYGIY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.92. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3. CyberAgent has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $5.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Featured Articles

