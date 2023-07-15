DA Davidson Raises WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target to $232.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC opened at $224.56 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $234.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.77.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.