Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.16) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

