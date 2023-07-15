Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $414.61 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $293.18 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.12. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.10.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

