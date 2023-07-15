DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the June 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

Shares of DENSO stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $33.15. 11,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DENSO has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

