Dero (DERO) 1-Day Volume Tops $153,756.51

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $60.94 million and $153,756.51 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.44 or 0.00014649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,338.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00314064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.90 or 0.00836885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00537151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00063925 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00119138 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,711,779 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

