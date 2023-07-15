Dero (DERO) Hits Market Cap of $59.77 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. Dero has a total market cap of $59.77 million and $44,004.01 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.36 or 0.00014394 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,281.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00313524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.64 or 0.00857432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00546973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00063919 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00123911 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,713,414 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.