Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target to GBX 214

Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 214 ($2.75) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.22) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

FORT stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.13) on Wednesday. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 137.80 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 301 ($3.87). The firm has a market cap of £351.97 million, a PE ratio of 636.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

