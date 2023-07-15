DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

