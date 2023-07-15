DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $6.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2,331.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

