Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.79 million and a PE ratio of -44.41.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.50%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $622,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $28,346.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,725,474 shares in the company, valued at $174,475,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $622,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 195,127 shares of company stock worth $3,009,289 and have sold 120,000 shares worth $1,868,400. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

