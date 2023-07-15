Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $162.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dover Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

