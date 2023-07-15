Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,507.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,292 shares of company stock worth $18,187,391. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.29 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

