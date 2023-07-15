Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 94.2% in June

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the June 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, VP Eric Elvekrog acquired 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric Elvekrog acquired 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,285 shares of company stock worth $76,623 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $607,000.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,313. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

