Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ealixir Price Performance
Shares of EAXR stock remained flat at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
Ealixir Company Profile
