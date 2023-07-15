Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ealixir Price Performance

Shares of EAXR stock remained flat at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Ealixir has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Ealixir Company Profile

EALIXIR Inc operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale.

