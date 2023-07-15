Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $203.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton has a 52 week low of $125.51 and a 52 week high of $205.15.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

