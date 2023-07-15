Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.82. 91,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,913. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.