Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.82. 91,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,913. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 428,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 75,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

