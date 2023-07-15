eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EBAY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.70.

eBay Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,023,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $516,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,906,000 after acquiring an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,631,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

