eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year. The consensus estimate for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,688,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

