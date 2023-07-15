ELIS (XLS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,198.47

ELIS (XLS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and $1,198.47 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,237.39 or 1.00031421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04432144 USD and is up 7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $496.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

