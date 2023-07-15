Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELMUF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $62.45.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

