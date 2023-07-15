Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

