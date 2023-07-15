Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EMMA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.33. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.