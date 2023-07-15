Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Insider Buys £12,000.48 in Stock

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) insider Graham Clarke acquired 600,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,000.48 ($15,438.67).

Emmerson Price Performance

Shares of EML opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £23.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.14. Emmerson PLC has a one year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 7.38 ($0.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.77.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

