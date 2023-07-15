Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Insider Buys £12,000.48 in Stock

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) insider Graham Clarke acquired 600,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,000.48 ($15,438.67).
Emmerson Price Performance
Shares of EML opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £23.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.14. Emmerson PLC has a one year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 7.38 ($0.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.77.
Emmerson Company Profile
