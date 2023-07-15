Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 284.6% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE:EDN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,920. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $17.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $364.26 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

