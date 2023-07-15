ENB Financial (ENBP) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) is one of 276 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ENB Financial to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENB Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ENB Financial N/A N/A 5.57 ENB Financial Competitors $3.47 billion $900.60 million 270.31

ENB Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ENB Financial. ENB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENB Financial N/A N/A N/A ENB Financial Competitors 34.81% 9.96% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ENB Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ENB Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ENB Financial Competitors 1109 3280 3487 54 2.31

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 324.68%. Given ENB Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENB Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ENB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ENB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ENB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. ENB Financial pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 18.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ENB Financial lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

ENB Financial rivals beat ENB Financial on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

ENB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also provides direct deposit and direct payments of funds through electronic funds transfer. In addition, it offers ATM, telephone banking, debit and credit card, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture, and trust and investment advisory services, as well as internet banking services, such as bill pay and wire transfer. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Ephrata, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.