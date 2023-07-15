Energi Achieves Market Cap of $2.78 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $145,974.29 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,689,905 coins and its circulating supply is 65,689,931 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

