Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Enova International has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $483.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 243,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.