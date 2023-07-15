Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Lowered to $45.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. Envista has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Envista by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Envista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

