Ethereum Classic Market Cap Achieves $2.72 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.19 or 0.00063471 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $134.01 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,227.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00313098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00850058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00544786 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00122746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,975,984 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.