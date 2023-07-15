Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,978. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $138.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

