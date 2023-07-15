Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.65.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

EXAS opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,440. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

