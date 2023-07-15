Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.39.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FIS opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.