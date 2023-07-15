Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $128.67 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.44 or 0.00014633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,819,067 coins and its circulating supply is 436,496,161 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

