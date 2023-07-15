First National Corp MA ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

