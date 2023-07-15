First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 272.9% in June

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 272.9% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $692,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,256. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

