Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

