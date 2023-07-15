FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.38.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average is $117.91. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after purchasing an additional 598,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 711.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 439,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

