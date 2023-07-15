Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,914 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $102.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

