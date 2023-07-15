Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $308.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $316.24. The firm has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

