Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

