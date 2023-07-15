Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Update

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forge Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Shares of Forge Global stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 860,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $410.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.67. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 105.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forge Global will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $107,550.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,135,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forge Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

