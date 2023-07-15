Fosun International Ltd Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,400 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.41. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $523.78. The firm has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

