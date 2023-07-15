FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $112,700.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,240,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,635,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $94,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $109,900.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The business had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. Analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 191.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

