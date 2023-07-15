Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Update

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Funding Circle Price Performance

FDCHF remained flat at $0.80 on Friday. Funding Circle has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

