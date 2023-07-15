Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAMB. Craig Hallum began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,896,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 101,374 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

