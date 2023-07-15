Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.25. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $282.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

